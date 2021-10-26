 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Facebook to focus on ‘young adults’ rather than older users

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that his troubled company is in the process of shifting its focus to young adults.

With the social network said to be shedding younger users at an alarming rate, Zuckerberg recently told investors that he had instructed his teams at Facebook to make young adults their “North Star”.

“So much of our services have gotten dialled to be the best for the most people who use them, rather than specifically for young adults,” said Zuckerberg (via The Verge).

As a result of this shift in focus, Zuckerberg predicted that growth among older users will slow. In other words, Facebook will prioritise young over old going forward.

It’ll be a delicate balance for the company to strike given the current controversy surrounding a whistleblower’s testimony on the company’s approach to teen mental health.

One of the key threats to Facebook in recent times has been TikTok, which has siphoned off much of the younger audience. Zuckerberg called the shorthand video platform “one of the most effective competitors we’ve ever faced.”

As such, you can expect the Facebook-owned Instagram to experience “significant changes” as it pivots towards video content. Instagram’s Reels feature – which essentially mimics TikTok – is set to become “a more central part of the experience.”

Another way in which Facebook will hope to regain the users it’s shedding, and to shift towards a younger demographic, will be its newfound focus on building out the metaverse.

Recent reports have claims that Facebook will change its name to reflect the fact that it sees its future in building VR and AR worlds, not in building out its social media empire.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best VR Headset: Seven of the best ways to escape reality

Best VR Headset: Seven of the best ways to escape reality

Thomas Newton 2 years ago
Oculus Quest Review

Oculus Quest Review

Ryan Jones 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.