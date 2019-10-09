Facebook and Sony are having a huge fallout

Sony has unexpectedly cut Facebook integration on the PS4, giving zero explanation as to why.

The main result of this is that the ability to share screenshots, music and video is gone. As is the ability to easily find your friends from Facebook.

Sony posted: “Starting on October 7th, 2019 Facebook integration will no longer be supported on the PS4™ system. This includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature. We apologize for any inconvenience.

If you’ve been enjoying the benefits of Facebook integration, your profile picture will need an update too. Sony explained: “Profile pictures imported from Facebook will no longer be used. We recommend selecting a new picture for PlayStation friends to identify you. There are multiple options for changing your profile picture on PS4™ to an Avatar or image of your choosing.”

You can replace your profile picture by going to [Settings] > [Account Management] > [Account Information] > [Profile] > [Profile Picture].

Facebook integration has been a fantastic tool for PS4’s social gaming community. It allowed a fluid system of finding friends and sharing content, so users will doubtless be hoping that this is a temporary setback.

Players can still share their gaming screenshots and video manually, though its a much more laborious process.

A Facebook spokesperson told Kotaku: “We’re working with Sony to finalize an updated contract designed to improve the Facebook integration on PlayStation. While these discussions are in progress, Facebook features will not be available on PlayStation 4. We hope to bring these features back as soon as our teams reach agreement.”

Why have Sony pulled the plug on Facebook integration? As of yet we have no firm answers but can speculate that, given the current climate around data breaches, Sony may have had concerns around protecting their users data. Facebook has a patchy record when it comes to data matters, after all, and its discussion of a contract may reflect Sony’s desire to tighten controls around protection of player data. This is likely to be at the forefront of the PlayStation developers minds too, following a recent breach which saw FIFA 20 leak users personal information.

