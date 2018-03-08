Facebook could be working on a robot that can follow you around your home, taking pictures and recording videos.

The company has received a new patent for a self-balancing bot equipped with a camera, a speaker, microphones and LIDAR sensors for navigation.

It’s also described as having a head and rotating forearm, and it could also feature a display screen for people to interact with.

The robot would be fitted with three wheels, but capable of moving around on either all of them or just two of them.

In three-wheeled mode, the robot would be more stable and have a higher load-carrying capacity. On two wheels, it would be less stable but taller, which would presumably come in handy for finding the best angle for shots.

It sounds a little like a more advanced version of Google Clips, a smart camera that automatically takes pictures of you when it thinks something good’s about to happen.

As is always the case with patents, there’s no guarantee that Facebook’s vision will become a real product.

But the fact that that company has even considered creating such a machine will surely raise alarm bells in some quarters, with so many people already highly concerned about the amount of data Facebook has on most of the world’s population.

It’s also rumoured to be working on a smart speaker called Portal, which would offer facial recognition and video chat capabilities.

Would such a creation make you even more of a Facebook fan than you already are?