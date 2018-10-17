Facebook admits Portal is going to be a data privacy nightmare after all

The skin-crawlingly creepy Facebook Portal camera is back in the headlines, after the company backtracked on earlier claims that its new smart home device wouldn’t harvest user data for ad targeting purposes.

In an October 8 interview with Recode, the company’s marketing lead for Portal, Dave Kaufman, told the outfit that “…no data collected through Portal — even call log data or app usage data, like the fact that you listened to Spotify — will be used to target users with ads on Facebook or any other app.”

Except, that’s not really the case at all.

Facebook has since reached out to Recode to ‘clarify’ that, yes, actually Facebook Portal will be logging user data and feeding it to the ad targeting algorithm gargoyles right across its ecosystem.

“Portal voice calling is built on the Messenger infrastructure, so when you make a video call on Portal, we collect the same types of information (i.e. usage data such as length of calls, frequency of calls) that we collect on other Messenger-enabled devices. We may use this information to inform the ads we show you across our platforms. Other general usage data, such as aggregate usage of apps, etc., may also feed into the information that we use to serve ads,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to the site.

And in a follow-up phone call, Portal product VP Rafa Camargo sought to complete the about face turn, telling Recode: “I think [my colleague] was intending to say that we don’t intend to use it. Potentially, it could be used.”

So, there you have it. Facebook said one thing, but it turned out what it actually meant the complete opposite.

Portal will indeed be harvesting your data and schilling ads against it, which shouldn’t really be a surprise, as that’s how the company makes most of its money.

However, the ‘confusion’ about Portal data collection is a bit of a disaster, as Facebook is trying to rebuild its tattered reputation and move into the hardware space simultaneously.

You really would have thought the company might have learnt a thing or two about transparency over the last 12 months.

Is there any way under the sun you'd let Facebook hardware in your home?