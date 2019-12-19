Facebook working on own OS to control AR future – report

Facebook is working on its own operating system, which could skirt a reliance on Android for its virtual and augmented reality headsets.

According to a report from The Information, Facebook is working with the co-author of the Windows NT operating system, to create a brand new OS that would power future Oculus devices. That man is Mark Lucovsky, who is reportedly leading Facebook’s efforts to build the OS that would provide freedom from Google and indeed Apple.

The report (via TechCrunch) features a quote from Facebook’s VP of hardware, Andrew Bosworth, who wants to ensure there’s ‘space’ for the company’s hardware in the next generation of operating systems.

He said: “We really want to make sure the next generation has space for us. We don’t think we can trust the marketplace or competitors to ensure that’s the case. And so we’re gonna do it ourselves.”

The report from The Informations says Facebook is working on “custom silicon chips, mind-reading technology, and a built-from-scratch operating system,” which could make Facebook a gatekeeper in the AR realm.

According to the report, Facebook has built a 70,000 square foot space that can house 4,000 employees that will be working exclusively on on new hardware. That’s as well as the teams working on custom chips, a new AI voice assistant and… erm… mind reading technology. What that means, we’re not sure, but it sounds absolutely bloody terrifying.

It’s perfectly possible, the next generation Oculus Quest headset could arrive rocking whatever software Facebook could have planned. In our review of the first-ten headset, we awarded the standalone device a 4.5/5 star score.

Our reviewer wrote: “Pick-up-and-play convenience coupled with the affordability of an all-in-one system make the Oculus Quest the very best virtual reality headset you can buy. If VR is ever going to hit the mainstream, this is the headset to pull in the masses.”

