We’ve long known about Facebook’s plans to add an ‘Unsend’ button to Messenger, and the social media firm has just revealed that the hotly-anticipated feature is “coming soon”.

The release notes for the latest version of Messenger for iOS (version 191.0) have revealed a few juicy details about how Unsend will work (via The Verge).

“Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it’s been sent,” the notes read. “If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it.”

10 minutes. That’s a far cry from the hour WhatsApp gives you to decide whether or not a message is embarrassing enough to delete, but we’ll take it.

At the time of publication, there’s no mention of the feature on the Google Play listing for Messenger, which may or may not mean that it will be available to iPhone users first.

Furthermore, it isn’t yet clear if you’ll be able to unsend messages on the Messenger website. However, we doubt that the functionality will come to the Messenger Lite app anytime soon, despite the fact many people prefer it to the full-fat Messenger app.

While the Cambridge Analytica scandal unfolded earlier this year, it emerged that Facebook deleted messages from Mark Zuckerberg’s Messenger inbox, and also removed messages that he’d sent from other people’s inboxes.

Unsurprisingly, people weren’t best pleased to hear this, and Facebook’s response was to promise to bring out an Unsend feature that everyone can use.

A screengrab that was taken in October (on what was then the latest build of the Messenger app on iOS), according to The Next Web, appears to show what the feature may look like when it eventually arrives.

“Delete message?” a popup reads. “If you delete this message, no one in this conversation will be able to see it any more. This can’t be undone.” Below it are two options: Delete and Cancel.

