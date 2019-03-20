Facebook Messenger group chats just got a lot easier to follow

Facebook is adding quoted replies to its Messenger app, which should make following conversations a little easier.

Previously a staple of its stablemate WhatsApp, the feature will enable Messenger users to hold down an individual message and tap a reply button.

Like WhatsApp, the quoted reply will appear at the foot of the conversation, rather than in a thread of its own. That will be especially handy in a large group conversation where comments often get lost in the shuffle and replies to them appear out of sync.

The new feature, first reported by Venture Beat, will launch globally for the 1.3 billion active Facebook Messenger users. The launch arrives after the roll-out of a hidden dark mode for Messenger, as well as an unsend feature that gives users a ten minute grace period to remove a message after it is sent.

The latter feature is called Remove For Everyone but also gives users the opportunity to remove the message from their own thread. If you select Remove For Everyone it will be deleted for all chat members, but will still leave a trace a message had been sent.

“Think of all the awkward tumbleweed situations you can now avoid!” Facebook wrote in announcing the feature.

“Sent your best mate a premature birthday wish? Not a problem. Accidentally pinged that embarrassing video to the family group, not your uni pals? Don’t fear. Regret pouring your heart to ‘the one that got away’? No issue.

“Messenger’s time limit to remove a message is designed to provide users with more control and flexibility over their messages while also ensuring we prevent abuse of the feature (such as sending and removing harmful messages).”

