Facebook Messenger dark mode no longer needs a cryptic trick to unlock

Facebook has announced the global availability of the Messenger app’s dark mode, following a month-long trial.

For the last few weeks, users have been able to unlock the retina-friendly mode by typing the crescent moon emoji within a conversation. Now it’s simply a case of heading into the settings portion of the app and toggling a new dark mode switch.

If you missed out on activating the mode via the clever little Easter egg, Facebook is still enabling you do so, just for fun.

“Messenger’s dark mode provides lower brightness while maintaining contrast and vibrancy,” the company wrote in a blog post on Monday. “Dark mode cuts down the glare from your phone for use in low light situations, so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.”

Related: How to delete your Facebook account

Dark mode has become an increasingly desirable feature from web and mobile app users seeking to reduce eye strain. The likes of Twitter, YouTube, Slack, Chrome, Google News, Google Maps, and Signal have all added the option for darker settings in recent months.

WhatsApp is also thought to be testing out its own spin on the dark mode, while Google is reportedly planning to offer a system-wide dark mode when Android Q rolls out later this year.

During the trial, Facebook had presented users with the message: “You Found Dark Mode! Be one of the first to try the new dark Messenger background” after unlocking the feature. The popup prompted users to dive into the Facebook Messenger settings menu, where they’d see the dark mode toggle, which is now available to the entire community.

Which app would you like to see adopt a dark mode? Should developers be offering retina-saving modes as standard? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter, via the new pitch black mode, naturally.