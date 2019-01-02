Facebook Messenger Dark Mode finally starts rolling out to some users

Facebook Messenger Dark Mode has, at long last, finally started rolling out to some users − but only as a test.

The social media company confirmed that Dark Mode was on its way to Messenger all the way back in May last year but, eight months later, it still hasn’t arrived as an official feature.

Related: How to delete your Facebook account

Much of what we currently know about Facebook Messenger Dark Mode has come from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has managed to enable the feature early.

According to Wong (via Android Police), Facebook recently started publicly testing Dark Mode in “certain countries”. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been an official Facebook announcement about dark mode for months, and we don’t currently know which countries this new test is being conducted in.

However, it’s worth checking out the ‘Me’ section of the app to find out if Dark Mode appears as an option for you.

Anyone who can currently try out Facebook Messenger Dark Mode will see a popup message appear when they enable it, reading: “While we put the finishing touches on dark mode, it won’t appear everywhere in Messenger”.

As you’d expect, Dark Mode switches Facebook Messenger’s colour theme from white and blue to a far more eye-friendly black and grey − ideal for when you’re messaging people in bed at night.

It’s a feature that users have been crying out for for some time, and while it’s good to know that Dark Mode is on its way, the amount of time the process is taking is ever so slightly frustrating.

After showing us a couple of seconds of teaser footage at last year’s F8 Developer conference, Facebook said the feature would be coming “very, very soon”. That may have been a tiny exaggeration.

It appears that dark mode will arrive as part of a wider Facebook Messenger redesign. The social media firm seems determined to simplify the app, which has become bloated and not particularly nice to use over recent years.

Read more: How to delete an Instagram account

This has seen the popularity of Messenger Lite − a pared-down version of Messenger − rise pretty spectacularly. It’s currently only available on Android, and has a much higher user rating than the regular version of Messenger.

When the redesign arrives, the Messenger home screen will look much cleaner, with conversations and friends given pride of place. Three navigation buttons will sit at the bottom of the screen, and there’ll be a search bar at the top, next to camera and video call keys.

Have you switched from Messenger to Messenger Lite? Would Dark Mode and a redesign make you consider switching back? Share your thoughts @TrustedReviews.