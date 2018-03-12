Facebook is about to add a multitude of new features to Messenger, it has been reported.

The social network is also believed to be working on a clean new look for the app, which should make it slightly easier to navigate.

In future versions of Messenger, the home screen will simply display a list of existing conversations, with Camera, Video Call and Compose buttons at the top, and Chats, People and Discover tabs at the bottom, WABetaInfo reports.

What’s more, you’ll be able to launch a new quick actions sheet by tapping and holding any conversation. Quick actions include the ability to message, video call, voice call or mute a contact.

The most interesting rumoured feature, however, is the addition of Snapchat-like disappearing messages. You’ll soon be able to choose to make any picture you send through Messenger disappear as soon as the recipient has viewed it.

A Permanent option, for pictures you want to remain on display inside conversations, will also be available.

Messenger will automatically translate foreign-language messages for you too, and allow you to call Pages and appear offline.

The features and new look are yet to roll out to users, but could come to Facebook users in the near future.

