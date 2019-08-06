Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp facing major iOS 13 clampdown

Apple is poised to clamp down on the way Facebook suite of apps handles voice calls in the forthcoming iOS 13 operating system.

As announced at WWDC, the iPhone maker will no longer apps to run Voice Over Internet Protocol technology in the background. This will affect Facebook more than many app providers, as The Information reports.

This affects the Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp platforms which always have VOIP running. On the surface, this is to provide a better, faster experience for users when connecting calls.

However, there are also privacy fears in this regard. Fears that Facebook could be sopping up user data while having the voice calling tech running in the background (via Engadget).

The report said Facebook could be compelled to redesign their apps completely, because WhatsApp in particular uses the VOIP tech to power its end-to-end encryption for all communications.

A statement from Facebook acknowledged the changes are coming and and said it is discussion how to proceed with Apple. Naturally the company says there is no data collection involved. But, you know, Facebook.

A statement reads: “The changes to the upcoming iOS releases are not insignificant, but we are in conversations with Apple on how best to address. To be clear—we are using the PushKit VoIP API to deliver a world-class, private messaging experience, not for the purpose of collecting data.”

Facebook and other developers using VOIP tech in the background will have until April next year to get their apps in order.

While the change may mean slower connections for users, iPhone owners may see improved battery life as a result. That constantly running VOIP connectivity isn’t exactly an app’s most efficient feature.

iOS 13 is scheduled to roll out in September alongside the next generation iPhone hardware. It’ll have a system wide dark mode, a new sign-in with Apple feature and an array of performance improvements.

