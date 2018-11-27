This strange new Facebook Messenger bug is a wormhole to your past

Facebook has been taking users on unwanted and extremely unexpected trips down Memory Lane, thanks to a rather strange new bug.

Some users have said that the social network has been resurfacing old chat messages − some from several years ago − giving them a surprise glimpse into the past.

These messages have been popping up in Messenger chat tabs on the desktop version of Facebook, making it look like they’ve only just come through.

Unsurprisingly, affected users have been left completely flummoxed by the issue, but in some cases it has brought up embarrassing and painful memories too.

Fortunately, Facebook says it has now fixed the bug.

“Earlier today, some people may have experienced Facebook resending older messages,” the company told The Verge. “The issue, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

Earlier this month, the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology published a study from the University of Pennsylvania, proving that limiting time spent on social media can decrease symptoms of loneliness and depression.

Researchers limited half of the study’s 143 participants to just 10 minutes of Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat use per day, while a control group used the social media platforms as normal.

Over the course of the three-week test, the participants in the limited use group showed “significant reductions” in loneliness and depression, while both groups showed “significant decreases in anxiety and fear of missing out over baseline, suggesting a benefit of increased self-monitoring.”

The authors of the study concluded: “The results from our experiment strongly suggest that limiting social media usage does have a direct and positive impact on subjective well-being over time, especially with respect to decreasing loneliness and depression. That is, ours is the first study to establish a clear causal link between decreasing social media use, and improvements in loneliness and depression.”

