Facebook is looking into retina resolution for the next Oculus VR headset

Facebook has hinted that the next Oculus VR headset could feature a ‘retina’ resolution.

We’re still waiting in the wings for the Oculus Quest 3, but it seems that Facebook has been focusing on another VR headset.

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a photo on the social media site of him wearing a prototype headset, and while it doesn’t seem to be the Oculus Quest 2 successor, it still potentially shows off some juicy details about the next VR headset.

Looking at the photo above, the headset is from the Facebook Reality Labs research team and it’s a prototype that includes ‘retina’ resolution.

Retina resolution is when a device’s resolution becomes almost identical to our own 20/20 vision in the real world, so the headset display becomes indistinguishable from what you would see with the human eye.

So far, retina resolution hasn’t been included in headsets that can be bought by regular consumers. It’s also not expected that the Oculus Quest 3 will feature retina resolution due to its affordable price point. It could potentially be a new Oculus Rift, or an even more high-end headset. But it’s hard to know at this point.

If Facebook does release a headset with retina resolution, it will be the first of its kind to become available on the mass market, and it would be a significant upgrade on the Oculus Quest 2, which has an 1832 x 1920 resolution display per eye.

Moving towards retina resolution would also likely greatly improve gameplay; it would become more immersive, with the individual pixels becoming less apparent in the middle of a game or VR experience. A higher resolution can even help with reducing motion sickness, making virtual reality more accessible to the masses.

While we don’t know much more about the next Oculus VR headset, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop if Facebook makes any more comments or hints.