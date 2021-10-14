 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Facebook is looking into retina resolution for the next Oculus VR headset

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Facebook has hinted that the next Oculus VR headset could feature a ‘retina’ resolution.

We’re still waiting in the wings for the Oculus Quest 3, but it seems that Facebook has been focusing on another VR headset.

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, posted a photo on the social media site of him wearing a prototype headset, and while it doesn’t seem to be the Oculus Quest 2 successor, it still potentially shows off some juicy details about the next VR headset.

Mark Zuc Facebook Oculus headset

Looking at the photo above, the headset is from the Facebook Reality Labs research team and it’s a prototype that includes ‘retina’ resolution.

Retina resolution is when a device’s resolution becomes almost identical to our own 20/20 vision in the real world, so the headset display becomes indistinguishable from what you would see with the human eye.

So far, retina resolution hasn’t been included in headsets that can be bought by regular consumers. It’s also not expected that the Oculus Quest 3 will feature retina resolution due to its affordable price point. It could potentially be a new Oculus Rift, or an even more high-end headset. But it’s hard to know at this point.

If Facebook does release a headset with retina resolution, it will be the first of its kind to become available on the mass market, and it would be a significant upgrade on the Oculus Quest 2, which has an 1832 x 1920 resolution display per eye.

Moving towards retina resolution would also likely greatly improve gameplay; it would become more immersive, with the individual pixels becoming less apparent in the middle of a game or VR experience. A higher resolution can even help with reducing motion sickness, making virtual reality more accessible to the masses.

While we don’t know much more about the next Oculus VR headset, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop if Facebook makes any more comments or hints.

You might like…

Nanoleaf expands smart lighting range with Lines LED light bars

Nanoleaf expands smart lighting range with Lines LED light bars

David Ludlow 7 mins ago
HTC’s new Vive Flow glasses let you experience VR anywhere

HTC’s new Vive Flow glasses let you experience VR anywhere

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Apple Watch 7 makes Watch 6 look old in new image

Apple Watch 7 makes Watch 6 look old in new image

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Is the new OnePlus 9RT coming to the UK?

Is the new OnePlus 9RT coming to the UK?

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Samsung just teased the BTS Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung just teased the BTS Galaxy Z Flip 3

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
AMD CPU owners won’t be pleased with Windows 11’s latest update

AMD CPU owners won’t be pleased with Windows 11’s latest update

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.