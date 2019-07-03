Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are struggling massively right now

Facebook and the WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram stablemates are suffering through some hump day gremlins, the company has confirmed.

Users around the world continue having difficultly sending photo, videos and voice messages via all three platforms, with coastal areas of the United States and Europe being worst hit.

The Down Detector live outage maps continue to show reports from thousands of users of each platform, although at the time of writing those reports appear to be dropping off.

However, at the time of writing, images on Facebook look broken, while pictures sent via WhatsApp aren’t downloading correctly.

In a statement issued to the BBC, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

This is the second major outage Facebook has suffered this year, with issues in March the longest the company had ever suffered. A month later, WhatsApp was down for a significant period of time.

In a tweet, the company wrote: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

It’s not clear what’s causing the issues, or whether we’ll ever get an explanation from the social network on what’s upsetting its services. We’ll update this story if Facebook decides to let people know what’s up.

The issues come on the same day the United States congress called on Facebook to halt the roll out of its Libra digital currency and Bitcoin rival.

In the letter, the House Financial Services Committee wrote: “We write to request that Facebook and its partners immediately agree to a moratorium on any movement forward on Libra — its proposed cryptocurrency and Calibra — its proposed digital wallet.

“It appears that these products may lend themselves to an entirely new global financial system that is based out of Switzerland and intends to rival US monetary currency and the dollar. This raises serious privacy, trading, national security and monetary policy concerns for not only Facebook’s over 2 billion users, but also for investors, consumers and the global economy.”

