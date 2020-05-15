Facebook now owns GIPHY – insert sad face GIF here

Facebook has purchased GIPHY, the popular animated .GIF sharing platform widely regarded as boasting the finest collection on the web.

According to an Axios report, Facebook has coughed-up $400m for the platform, which it plans to integrate directly into Instagram now the deal is complete.

GIPHY’s API has been part of the Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp ecosystem for some time, but now Facebook owns all of that content. In a blog post, Facebook said 50% of all GIPHY’s traffic already derives from Facebook’s apps. Half of that is from Instagram, so the purchase makes sense.

In a blog post welcoming GIPHY to the fold, Facebook wrote: “By bringing Instagram and GIPHY together, we can make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct. Both our services are big supporters of the creator and artist community, and that will continue. Together, we can make it easier for anyone to create and share their work with the world.”

Facebook says people will still be able to upload GIFs, while GIPHY’s existing partners will still have access to the library. This was confirmed in GIPHY’s own blog post uploaded on Friday.

The firm added: “And for our API/SDK partners and developers: GIPHY’s GIFs, Stickers, Emojis, etc. aren’t going anywhere. We will continue to make GIPHY openly available to the wider ecosystem.”

However, for those GIPHY fans who are adverse to interacting with the Facebook ecosystem, this news will come as somewhat of a blow. Facebook’s concentration of ownership is an ongoing issue, considering its plans to fully integrate Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger. Adding another platform into the mix makes it more difficult to enjoy online life without the influence of Facebook in one way or another.

