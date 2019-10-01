Zuck will ‘go to the mat and fight’ efforts to break up Facebook

Facebook will fight any efforts to break up its giant social media enterprise, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged in leaked internal audio recordings.

In leaked recordings published by The Verge, Zuckerberg said the company will ‘go to the mat and fight’ proposals from Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren to slice up Big Tech companies if she is elected.

Warren has made breaking up the Silicon Valley giants she deems too powerful a central tenet of her campaign to be the democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, and Zuckerberg has made it clear he isn’t going to adhere.

Here’s what Zuckerberg has to say on the matter, amid two hours of audio recorded while the social media godfather addressed Facebook employees:

Related: How to delete a Facebook account

He said: “You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies … if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. … But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”

Instead, Zuckerberg believes Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon can solve the issues it helped to create without being broken up. He says a Facebook operating under independent entities (perhaps WhatsApp, Messenger, VR, Instagram and the main site) would struggle to co-ordinate their efforts.

He added: “It’s just that breaking up these companies, whether it’s Facebook or Google or Amazon, is not actually going to solve the issues. And, you know, it doesn’t make election interference less likely. It makes it more likely because now the companies can’t coordinate and work together.”

He also takes a shot at rival firm Twitter’s attitude to safety – albeit within the assumed safety of a non-public setting.

He added: “It’s why Twitter can’t do as good of a job as we can. I mean, they face, qualitatively, the same types of issues. But they can’t put in the investment. Our investment on safety is bigger than the whole revenue of their company.”

Zuckerberg has embraced the publication of the audio in a post on his own personal Facebook page as giving the public an opportunity to hear his “unfiltered” viewpoints on a range of topics.

While Zuckerberg claims these comments are unfiltered, we wouldn’t rule out this ‘leak’ being carefully orchestrated. Is is all very convenient isn’t it?

Do you think Facebook and other big tech firms should be broken up? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …