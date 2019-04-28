Fable 4: Everything we know about the rumoured Xbox exclusive

With the closure of Lionhead Studios and Fable Legends’ cancellation in 2016, many had given up hope on another entry in the long-running RPG series. However, rumours surrounding Playground Games (who were recently acquired by Microsoft), developers of the acclaimed Forza Horizon series, suggest that the studio is working on an open-world RPG, with many fans believing it’s Fable 4.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about Fable 4 including all the latest news and rumours. We’ve also got a wishlist compiling all the features we’d love to see.

What is Fable 4?

The last entry in Lionhead’s iconic RPG series launched exclusively for Xbox 360 in 2010 and was the last time we’d see the series outside of Kinect exclusives before the premature demise of Fable Legends.

Details are very sparse for Fable 4 thus far although we presume it’ll be an open-world fantasy RPG with player choice and exploration at the forefront.

Related: Upcoming Xbox One Games

Fable 4 news – what’s being said about it?

A recent report by WCCFTech managed to nail down the studios currently working on Microsoft-published titles, one of which happened to be Playground Games.

The outlet also had a chat with former Lionhead dev Don Williamson who claimed Playground Games previously didn’t have the resources to co-develop both Forza Horizon 4 and Fable 4.

WCCFTech recently pointed out that Playground Games was hiring for an “all-new RPG” that could also be described as a “new IP.” Considering the Fable license is owned by Microsoft, the company handing it over to a capable studio seems quite likely.

Related: Best Xbox One Games

A report by Eurogamer reveals that Fable 4 has entered the early stages of development at Playground Games, although we shouldn’t expect to play it anytime soon.

Despite assets for Fable Legends being backed up by Microsoft following the project’s cancellation, Playground Games is expected to embark on a completely fresh vision for the project.

With the development starting only two years after the closure of Lionhead Studios, reactions from across the gaming community have been relatively mixed.

“I have slightly mixed feelings,” Fable co-creator Dene Carter told Eurogamer.

“On the one hand it’s great for the UK games industry and very pleasing that Fable isn’t dead; indeed, it will be lovely to play one as a punter, without coming out in hives.

“On the other hand it is a little curious to get rid of the team that is uniquely expert in making Fable, and then try and make Fable. Fable is a weird game, and a tough one to deconstruct for a new team. That said, the team in question is very talented, and I’m sure they’ll do a fantastic job.”

Related: Cyberpunk 2077

Fable 4 release date – when is it coming out?

Microsoft is yet to make any mention of Fable 4, let alone a formal announcement. Knowing this, a release date likely won’t surface for a long time.

In terms of a potential reveal, Microsoft could use E3 2018 as a platform to reveal Fable 4 as the next big Xbox One exclusive. Perhaps we’ll see a reveal at E3 2019 for Xbox Two?

Fable 4 wishlist – things we’d love to see

A deeper morality system

Past Fable titles were relatively black and white when it came to how your hero was presented. To reap the benefits it was recommended to be either completely evil or an absolute angel in the eyes of society. Morality was a one-way street in many ways so it was hard to craft a personality that felt truly unique.

We’d love for Fable 4 to completely overhaul what it means to be a hero or villain in the land of Albion. CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3 is the gold standard for this. Geralt remains a neutral power with player responses that can be hard to decipher. Fable 4 allowing us to follow a similar train of ambiguity would be excellent.

A bigger and better world

Fable has always been about growth. Growing as a character while exploring an evolving world both in terms of space and culture. Fable 4 should take the next step with a truly expansive world to explore filled with unpredictable surprises and engrossing stories to tell.

Albion has never been defined properly either, with its landmass changing dramatically with each new entry in the series. Knowing this, Playground Games’ has free reign to shape it however they see fit.

Related: Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro

Rideable mounts!

RPGs are no strangers to mounts, whether it be a mythical creature in World of Warcraft or The Witcher 3’s Roach, having a trusty steed to navigate the land before you makes things far more convenient.

Fable 4 desperately needs a mechanic like this. A merchant dealing in all sorts of mounts would be excellent to see, especially if they each come with a range of different skills. Their appearance could even reflect the moral standing of our character, donning devil horns or angelic wings as a result.

An epic storyline

To many, Fable 3 was a bit of a disappointment. The story ended with an anticlimactic whimper that failed to deliver on an epic, world-ending battle Lionhead had been building up for dozens of hours. It was over in minutes, leaving a bad taste in our mouths as the credits rolled.

We want Fable 4 to deliver in telling an epic yet personal story that spans the entirety of Albion. Ruling over the kingdom itself proved to be a detriment in Fable 3, so perhaps a more muted position in the early hours would result in a more rewarding experience.

What would you like to see from Fable 4? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.