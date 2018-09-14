F1 Singapore GP Live Stream: How to watch the race for free

F1 Singapore GP Live Stream: Race schedule, UK times and coverage

Kimi Raikkonen’s impending move back to Sauber at the end of the season − and Charles Leclerc’s move in the opposite direction − has dominated headlines this week, but the arrival of the Singapore GP means it’s time to get our eyes back on the track. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Singapore GP online for free, including the race schedule, UK times, and TV channel details.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is still sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard just past the midway stage of the season, with Raikkonen’s current teammate Sebastian Vettel breathing down his neck. Between them, the Brit and the German have won 10 of the 13 races we’ve had so far this season, and they’re well ahead of the rest of the pack.

And so we move on to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and the 14th race of the 2018 calendar, where Vettel has a lot to prove. Not only was Lewis Hamilton triumphant on this circuit last year, but Vettel also crashed out.

Here’s our guide on how to catch the 2018 Singapore GP from the UK, including channels and times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

You’ll be pleased to hear that there are no early morning starts this weekend.

F1 Singapore GP Schedule: What time is the race on TV?

Here’s the full Singapore GP schedule (all times BST):

Friday September 14

9:15am – Singapore GP Practice One build-up

9:30am – Singapore GP Practice One

1:15pm – Singapore GP Practice Two build-up

1:30pm – Singapore GP Practice Two

Saturday September 15

10:45am – Singapore GP Practice Three build-up

11am – Singapore GP Practice Three

1pm – Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm – Singapore GP Qualifying

3:45pm – The F1 Show

Sunday September 16

11.30pm – Singapore GP Pit Lane

12:30pm – Singapore GP On the Grid

1:10pm – THE SINGAPORE GP

3:30pm – Singapore GP Paddock

F1 Singapore GP 2018: How to watch the race online and on TV for free

Sky and Channel 4 have both got TV rights for the 2018 season, and the Singapore GP is one of 10 races that will be shown by both broadcasters. Sky is showing all of the events listed above, while Channel 4 is sticking to the practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in – in 4K, no less – on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1. You can also catch the action by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

Alternatively, you can watch all of the key events for free on Channel 4.

The first practice session is being shown on Channel 4 from 9:25am on Friday, with coverage of the second practice session beginning at 1:10pm. On Saturday, coverage of the third practice sessions gets going at 10:55am, with qualifying being shown from 12:55pm.

On race day, coverage begins at 12pm. You can also keep up with the action online through the All 4 website, and on your mobile with the All 4 app for both iOS and Android.

Here are some more quick-links to help you:

And finally, if you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss a moment of the action, you can pick up a Now TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £6.99 (for a Day Pass) or £10.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fans, especially if you’re planning to watch everything that goes down from Friday through to Sunday.

You can access Now TV in a number of ways, including apps for your phone, tablet or smart TV, or streaming devices and sticks. The company also has its own dedicated Now TV box that you can pick up for a bargain price.

