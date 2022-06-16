F1 22 system requirements: The PC specs you need

We are officially in the run up to the release of F1 22 and anyone hoping to hit the tracks will need to check whether they have the right hardware to meet the F1 22 system requirements.

Since F1 22 is coming out on the 1st July, we have rounded up all the relevant PC specs so you can start racing as soon as possible.

EA has come out with both the minimum and recommended specs, so you may be out of luck if you want to check out the requirements for seeing the F1 cars in 4K.

Keep reading to find out the F1 22 system requirements.

Minimum F1 22 system requirements

EA has revealed the F1 22 system requirements for ray tracing in both the minimum and recommended requirements, so users can check if their specs will be able to support the high-end technology.

The specs here are not too lofty, especially if you are aiming for the minimum requirements and not the requirements for ray tracing. The Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti was released back in 2016 and can be found for under £200 on sites like eBay. The AMC RX 470 came out in the same year and is available online for even less money, meaning it shouldn’t be too costly if you do need to upgrade.

If you have bought a gaming PC, within the last few years, we would expect that you would hit these requirements comfortably.

The Intel Core i3 chip referenced in the F1 22 system requirements came out in 2011, suggesting that you won’t need massive amounts of power to run the game.

The biggest issue people may run into is the 80GB of storage space. While it’s not as high as some game requirements, like Total War: Warhammer 3, it will still take up a big chunk of space. Fortunately, if needed you can always beef up your storage with an external storage device if you’re playing on a laptop, or with a new SSD if you own a desktop PC.

Recommended F1 22 system requirements

If you want your game to run as smoothly as possible, then you can check out the recommended F1 22 system requirements above. We would assume that these specs reference a 1080p resolution, so you will need higher specs if you are aiming for a 4K experience.

Both of the standard GPUs were released within the last few years and can be found online with prices varying from £100 to £300. However, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, which is recommended for ray tracing, is more recent and will be more expensive to get ahold of.

It looks like the processor requirements are also not too high-end, with both processors coming out a few years ago. Both are available online, though the AMD solution looks slightly harder to buy than Intel, meaning that you may need to commit to a second-hand version rather than a brand new model.

We would expect that a lot of people will easily hit the recommended specs that don’t include ray tracing, especially if you have already been upgrading your PC or brought a gaming desktop recently.