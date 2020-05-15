Assassin’s Creed is best known as an action-packed, roof-climbing, throat-slitting thrill of a game series, but now it’s offering free tours of Egypt and Greece, with no throat-slitting at all.

Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour has been running for a couple of years. The extra game-mode takes away all the usual jeopardy of Assassin’s Creed, turning the game into a sort of museum tour. You can still explore and climb to your hearts content, but you’ll also be presented with nuggets of information about the ancient world.

Related: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is bringing back one of the series’ best features

Previously, the Discovery Tour was free to those who already owned the game, but cost around £15 to anyone who wanted to purchase a tour as a stand-alone experience. Now, with so many families home schooling, the tours have been made available for free until May 21.

So, if you’re home schooling a child and need something that will both hold their attention and teach them ancient history, then head over to free.ubisoft.com and download the tours.

There are a few other freebies on there at the moment too – some more educational than others.

There’s Rabbids Coding, which has the potential to teach your kids some basic code, alongside the usual chaos associated with Rabbids titles. Also on the slightly more educational side, there’s Might & Magic Chess Royale – which at least has some strategic and logical elements.

Then, in the ‘free but not educational’ pile, there are trials of The Division 2, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Crew 2 and more.

Related: Best PS4 Games 2020 – 13 titles you definitely need in your collection

For more info on the Discovery Tour, including what there is to learn, how the experience works and what the tour looks like, take a look at the video below.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…