Exploding Kittens heads for Netflix as adult animated comedy and mobile game

Is there any medium Netflix won’t adapt? The streaming giant has announced it is turning the popular card game Exploding Kittens into an animated series and the mobile game is coming along for the ride.

The series will be produced executive produced by legendary comedy duo Mike Judge (Beavis and Butthead) and Greg Daniels Parks and Rec), while Netflix is bringing the likes of Lucy Liu and Tom Ellis on board as voice talent.

The show will be adult-themed and will arrive in 2023. Netflix says it’ll be centred around the “eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth — in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

The beloved game, which already has strong tech links thanks to its record-breaking Kickstarter origins, is already available on iPhone and Android, but the Netflix version will have exclusive cards and new game mechanics.

Those cards are Radar, which will alert players to the position of the nearest Exploding Kitten in the deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the entire deck. Netflix says the game will be built-upon in future, with new cards and mechanics centred around the show itself.

Netflix says the deal to bring a game and a TV show to the same platform is the first of its kind. The game will be available free in its entirety without in-app purchases.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation in a press release. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”