 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Exploding Kittens heads for Netflix as adult animated comedy and mobile game

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Is there any medium Netflix won’t adapt? The streaming giant has announced it is turning the popular card game Exploding Kittens into an animated series and the mobile game is coming along for the ride.

The series will be produced executive produced by legendary comedy duo Mike Judge (Beavis and Butthead) and Greg Daniels Parks and Rec), while Netflix is bringing the likes of Lucy Liu and Tom Ellis on board as voice talent.

The show will be adult-themed and will arrive in 2023. Netflix says it’ll be centred around the “eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth — in the bodies of chunky house cats.”

The beloved game, which already has strong tech links thanks to its record-breaking Kickstarter origins, is already available on iPhone and Android, but the Netflix version will have exclusive cards and new game mechanics.

Those cards are Radar, which will alert players to the position of the nearest Exploding Kitten in the deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the entire deck. Netflix says the game will be built-upon in future, with new cards and mechanics centred around the show itself.

Netflix says the deal to bring a game and a TV show to the same platform is the first of its kind. The game will be available free in its entirety without in-app purchases.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation in a press release. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”

You might like…

Apple TV’s big Oscar win is a slap in the face for Netflix

Apple TV’s big Oscar win is a slap in the face for Netflix

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Netflix has over 70 films coming in 2022 – here’s a peak at the choice nuggs

Netflix has over 70 films coming in 2022 – here’s a peak at the choice nuggs

Chris Smith 2 months ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.