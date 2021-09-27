Expect some major Apple Map updates with iOS 15

The release of iOS 15 will mean the biggest update ever to Apple Maps, including seeing some major cities in 3D.

Apple is showing off some new updates to the native Apple Maps app, with users in London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco getting the chance to see their cities in 3D.

The new three-dimensional map will offer even more detail for neighbourhoods, buildings and commercial districts, including elevation details across the cities.

Later in the year, the 3D map will also become available to Philadelphia, San Diego, and Washington, D.C, while Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver will become available next year.

There are also updates to other aspects of the app, with more road details, such as bus and taxi lanes, being added to make it easier to drivers to navigate a new city.

You will also be able to navigate in the new road-level 3D view, which will show crosswalks and overlapping roads, to help make journeys less complicated. This will be available through CarPlay at some point this year.

There are also upgrades if you use public transport, as Maps now displays nearby stations at the top of the screen, and users can now pin their favourite or most used routes.

Once you’ve selected a transit route, Maps will automatically notify you when it’s your stop, and this can also be tracked on an Apple Watch.

Plus, iOS 15 is introducing a step-by-step walking guide in AR; scanning an area with your iPhone can bring up detailed directions that can be viewed in the context of the real world, so you shouldn’t have to worry about getting lost in big cities.

You can also check out the world with the new 3D globe, which will include textures and contours to better show you the planet from your phone.

iOS 15 is the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. It’s the software used in the firm’s latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro line of smartphones. For people on older iPhones it is currently available to download, just head into your Settings, click General and then tap Software Settings to download the new operating system.