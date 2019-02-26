44 percent of people don’t know how 5G can help them, finds Trusted Reviews

The big takeaway from Mobile World Congress (MWC) is that 5G is coming. 4G completely revolutionised the way that people use their mobile phones, but according to research conducted by Trusted Reviews, consumers are confused about the benefits of 5G.

According to our exclusive research, we can reveal that only 19 percent of consumers are even fully aware of the benefits of 5G, while 20 percent have heard of 5G but don’t know how it’ll benefit them, while 24 percent have heard of 5G but don’t know what it is.

If you’re here as one of the 44 percent that doesn’t know how 5G could improve things for you, we’ve got a handy What is 5G explainer that should help, but our research says a lot about the problems that phone companies are going to face as they try to sell consumers on the new technology. More difficult, as a punter trying to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

For those that are aware of 5G, the biggest concern seems to be cost. 15 percent are worried about a higher monthly price for their phone bills, which seems likely if the launch of 4G tech serves as a blueprint. Consumers should expect to be paying a tiny premium for getting in the door early.

In terms of excitement, it paints a bleak picture. Only 12 percent of the people we polled were excited for 5G, although this number could be heavily influenced by the amount of people anxious about the additional cost and the huge chunk of the audience that just doesn’t understand why they might want to jump aboard the 5G bandwagon.

Trusted Reviews editor in chief Nick Merritt, highlights this problem, commenting: “Findings from our research highlight the alarming lack of knowledge and basic understanding amongst the consumers of what 5G is and its potential impact on their phone contracts.

“Whilst the industry has been quick to create hype around the developments there is a lot to be done on an education level from the telecoms industry. It’s so important that consumers find and use trusted source of impartial information before committing to any purchase and in the case of 5G this should be easily accessible and transparent”

Trending: MWC 2019 | Samsung Galaxy S10 | Huawei Mate X

It seems, if 5G wants to be a hit, a greater effort needs to be put into educating consumers on the potential benefits of 5G.

Download our full report.