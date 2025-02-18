Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Exclusive: The secret behind the OnePlus Watch 3’s epic 120-hour battery

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The OnePlus Watch 2 already had industry-leading battery life, offering 100 hours in its Wear OS mode or a whopping 12 days in a battery-saving mode, but the new OnePlus Watch 3 boosts that to 120 hours and 16 days respectively.

The question is, how has OnePlus managed to do this when Wear OS rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offer a single day of battery life? 

Well, I had the exclusive chance to discuss all things OnePlus Watch 3 with Dr Leo Zhang, Head of Research & Development at the OnePlus Health Lab, whose team has been leading many of the wearables’ innovations – and the answer is surprisingly simple.

You see, it relies mainly on the OnePlus Watch 3’s combination of a CPU and an MPU (microprocessor unit) and how OnePlus utilises the two sensors for different purposes.

“Below the CPU, we have a very powerful MCU” Zhang explained. “As far as fitness [and] health tracking sensors, those are all on the MCU level” while the CPU focuses solely on running the OS itself. 

OnePlus Watch 3
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The competition, including high-end alternatives like the Galaxy Watch Ultra, runs both the OS and sensors on the CPU. “So this means every time the sensor is collecting data, it’s processing everything on the CPU” which has a knock-on effect on battery life. 

It’s like a hybrid car

Zhang explained that it’s much like the design of a hybrid car, with a large petrol motor for longer trips and a battery for shorter trips, providing better overall efficiency.  

It helps that users don’t always hammer the CPU with OnePlus’s configuration. “Usually when people wear these [watches], they’re not playing games”. Instead, “most of the time it’s the sensors working in the background” with the occasional trigger of the screen to run apps, check notifications or listen to music. 

Importantly, Zhang explained, “those are very short [instances]” that effectively allow the low-powered MCU to bear most of the daily grunt.

Holding the OnePlus Watch 3
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Of course, it’s not just the optimised chipset design that aids in this endeavour. The OnePlus Watch 3 also sports an LTPO-enabled display that lets it drop down to 1Hz when not in active use, ideal for the AOD mode, and there’s a bigger battery, up from 500mAh to 631mAh. 

This combination of technologies is what allows for such exceptional battery life. It also helps explain why we’ve not seen smartwatches come close to the OnePlus Watch 2’s 100-hour battery life, let alone the boosted 120 hours from the new OnePlus Watch 3. 

For more on the new wearable, read my full, in-depth OnePlus Watch 3 review before its release on 25 February.

You might like…

Exclusive: OnePlus does not tolerate “any failure” when it comes to smart watch testing

Exclusive: OnePlus does not tolerate “any failure” when it comes to smart watch testing

Lewis Painter 17 seconds ago
Spotify Music Pro price leaks: Here’s how much Hi-Fi may cost

Spotify Music Pro price leaks: Here’s how much Hi-Fi may cost

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

Send help, not nudes! Pixel user reveals Emergency SOS video nightmare

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Alexa Plus AI still unfit for release, faces another delay – report

Alexa Plus AI still unfit for release, faces another delay – report

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Huge Apple Intelligence Siri update could be delayed until June – report

Huge Apple Intelligence Siri update could be delayed until June – report

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Xiaomi 15 Ultra release date, rumors and everything we know

Xiaomi 15 Ultra release date, rumors and everything we know

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access