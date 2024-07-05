Exclusive: OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R to launch July 16

OnePlus has revealed to Trusted Reviews plans to launch the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R at a special event in Milan later this month.

The Chinese company will reaffirm its commitment to the European market on July 16 with an event headlined by the OnePlus Nord 4, which the company describes as a higher-tier of its mid-range Nord line. It’ll be notable as the first all-metal smartphone of the 5G era, with full details to be revealed during the launch event.

Elsewhere, the second-generation OnePlus Pad 2 will arrive, succeeding an Android tablet well-received by consumers and well-reviewed by us at Trusted Reviews.

They’ll be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which the company describes as an “affordable set of wireless earbuds with a great audio experience.”

Wear OS fans will delighted to know the “lightweight” OnePlus Watch 2R will also be revealed. Earlier this year, the company launched the flagship OnePlus Watch 2, so we can expect a more accessible wearable here.

OnePlus’ CEO of Europe Bingo Lui tells Trusted Reviews the four products will deliver a “guaranteed fast & smooth experience for an enhanced digital life.”

The ever-broadening scope of products and price points is notable. OnePlus made its name as upstart “flagship killing” smartphone brand more than a decade ago. Back then it released just one product a year. Lui said the company’s idea of what represents a “great technology experience” has now evolved well beyond the smartphone, or any single device.

“Ten years ago, to us, a great technology experience relied heavily on a great smartphone experience,” Lui says. “We’re evolving because the definition of a great technology experience has changed.

“In 2024, the world is more connected than ever. Therefore a great technology experience today is beyond a single device, but an ecosystem of great devices that work seamlessly with each other and connect with the world around them.”

Asked by Trusted Reviews about the potential to expand that footprint to laptops and beyond, Lui there are no plans afoot. The focus remains on the closer alignment of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch and earphone experiences. However, the CEO did say there’d be more products introduced that enhance the synchronicity between those device categories.

He said: “We currently do not have such a plan [to launch a laptop]. Building our ecosystem across smartphones, wearables, audio and tablet is our focus for 2024.”

He added: “Within these categories, we already have a robust line-up of products, and we will be introducing many more products which seamlessly connect with each other to offer a high-quality digital life to our community.”

The decision to host the launch of its latest products in Europe is also telling and a great sign for OnePlus fans in the region. Just over a year ago, rumours suggested the Chinese manufacturer and its parent company Oppo was preparing to ditch the UK and European markets for economic reasons.

Bingo Lui added: “We are committed to building a strong premium brand in Europe by strengthening our ecosystem portfolio which is why we’re launching products that enhance every aspect of digital life and hosting our global launch event here in Europe.”