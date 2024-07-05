Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R to launch July 16

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OnePlus has revealed to Trusted Reviews plans to launch the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R at a special event in Milan later this month.

The Chinese company will reaffirm its commitment to the European market on July 16 with an event headlined by the OnePlus Nord 4, which the company describes as a higher-tier of its mid-range Nord line. It’ll be notable as the first all-metal smartphone of the 5G era, with full details to be revealed during the launch event.

Get the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8

Get the Pixel 8 Pro for the same price as the Pixel 8

Enter the code GOOGLE200 at the checkout and get the premium Pixel 8 Pro for just £699 from Currys, making it the same price as the Pixel 8.

  • Currys
  • Was £899
  • Now £699
View Deal

Elsewhere, the second-generation OnePlus Pad 2 will arrive, succeeding an Android tablet well-received by consumers and well-reviewed by us at Trusted Reviews.

They’ll be joined by the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, which the company describes as an “affordable set of wireless earbuds with a great audio experience.”

Wear OS fans will delighted to know the “lightweight” OnePlus Watch 2R will also be revealed. Earlier this year, the company launched the flagship OnePlus Watch 2, so we can expect a more accessible wearable here.

OnePlus’ CEO of Europe Bingo Lui tells Trusted Reviews the four products will deliver a “guaranteed fast & smooth experience for an enhanced digital life.”

The ever-broadening scope of products and price points is notable. OnePlus made its name as upstart “flagship killing” smartphone brand more than a decade ago. Back then it released just one product a year. Lui said the company’s idea of what represents a “great technology experience” has now evolved well beyond the smartphone, or any single device.

“Ten years ago, to us, a great technology experience relied heavily on a great smartphone experience,” Lui says. “We’re evolving because the definition of a great technology experience has changed.

“In 2024, the world is more connected than ever. Therefore a great technology experience today is beyond a single device, but an ecosystem of great devices that work seamlessly with each other and connect with the world around them.”

Asked by Trusted Reviews about the potential to expand that footprint to laptops and beyond, Lui there are no plans afoot. The focus remains on the closer alignment of smartphone, tablet, smartwatch and earphone experiences. However, the CEO did say there’d be more products introduced that enhance the synchronicity between those device categories.

He said: “We currently do not have such a plan [to launch a laptop]. Building our ecosystem across smartphones, wearables, audio and tablet is our focus for 2024.”

He added: “Within these categories, we already have a robust line-up of products, and we will be introducing many more products which seamlessly connect with each other to offer a high-quality digital life to our community.”

The decision to host the launch of its latest products in Europe is also telling and a great sign for OnePlus fans in the region. Just over a year ago, rumours suggested the Chinese manufacturer and its parent company Oppo was preparing to ditch the UK and European markets for economic reasons.

Bingo Lui added: “We are committed to building a strong premium brand in Europe by strengthening our ecosystem portfolio which is why we’re launching products that enhance every aspect of digital life and hosting our global launch event here in Europe.”

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables worth buying

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables worth buying

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Best Android Phone 2024: Our favourite iPhone alternatives

Lewis Painter 2 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2024: Amazing true wireless sound

Best Wireless Earbuds 2024: Amazing true wireless sound

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words