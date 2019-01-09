Exclusive Google Pixel 3 Deal: Big data and big storage for a small price

Best Pixel 3 Deals: If you’re after the bigger 128GB Google Pixel 3, you don’t want to miss this bargain big data contract with our exclusive code.

If you’re after one of the best camera smartphones going, chances are you’re considering the fantastic Google Pixel 3. It’s the best snapper around right now, paired with a silky-smooth Android experience that shows off Android at its best. Right now, you can bag the higher capacity 128GB Pixel 3 for a massive discount thanks to our exclusive code.

Google Pixel 3 Exclusive Deal Google Pixel 3 128GB – 20GB of data on EE (use code TRUSTED50) An absolute bargain deal on the fantastic Pixel 3 using our exclusive code. Not only do you get loads of data, you're also getting the larger capacity 128GB Pixel 3 model.

Courtesy of E2Save and on the EE network, this deal sets you back just £31 a month for a 20GB contract, alongside £90 upfront after you use our code TRUSTED50 to knock £50 off the upfront cost. That means you’re paying just £834 after two years for the phone and your contract. Considering you’ll currently fork out £739 for the higher capacity 128GB Pixel 3 SIM-free, that means you’re paying less than £5 a month for your 20GB contract. That can’t be beat.

So not only do you get the best camera out there, you have more storage space to store those precious photos and videos, too. Don’t forget, there’s no microSD storage expansion with the Pixel 3, one of the few complaints. So if you need more storage you need to opt for the larger model.

In our Pixel 3 review, our Mobiles Editor stated: “If your smartphone is your main way to take photos, you’re going to seriously want to consider the Google Pixel 3. Even after taking hundreds of pictures with this phone I’m constantly astounded by the quality, the dynamic range and the way taking stunning shots is completely effortless.”

The internals are what you would expect from a flagship phone. That means a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 runs the show, alongside 4GB of RAM. The phone is also IP68 water- and dust-resistant. The new Pixel 3 includes wireless charging for the first time in the series, too.

