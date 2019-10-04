Bethesda announces all-new ‘Hannibal Traven’ card for Elder Scrolls Legends – Exclusive

Bethesda has unveiled a brand-new playable card to Trusted Reviews coming as part of Elder Scrolls Legends: Jaws of Oblivion expansion later this month.

Taking inspiration from plentiful realms of classic fantasy, this new card is known as “Hannibal Traven” and pictures an elderly mage wielding an absurdly powerful spell.

Requiring seven magicka to summon, they possess an extremely effective skill if you happen to be playing a lot of actions across your Elder Scrolls: Legends’ deck. When used alongside similar cards, it should have a massive impact.

“Each time you play an Action with Traven in play, he’ll “learn” that action; there will be a hanger when you hover over Traven in-game that shows which actions he’s learned,” reads the description provided to us by Community Manager Christian Van Hoose.

Hannibal Traven doesn’t just learn the acquired actions of enemies either, he also has an option to use them against your opponent. If you play your cards right and learn the best skills, matches could be over very, very quickly.

“Every time you play a new action with Traven in play, you’ll be powering up his Last Gasp ability, which will let you play, for free, all the actions he’s learned!,” the description explains.

“Being able to re-use powerful actions like Piercing Javelin can make this quite the powerhouse, and it will be especially dangerous in Control decks that can remove opposing creatures and keep Traven alive for several turns.”

Hannibal Traven is coming as part of Elder Scrolls Legends’ latest expansion – Jaws of Oblivion. This is set to launch on October 8 and it will bring with it an assortment of new cards and features to the collectible experience.

Preordering will grant you access to 50 packs from the expansion when it comes out alongside one Legendary pack, a premium card back, and “The Herald” title. You can find more information on the official website.

