The younger brother of the Samsung Galaxy family, get your hands on this smart, fun piece of tech and receive a hefty price slash on the upfront cost.

With our exclusive code TRUSTED25, take the upfront cost from £60 to £35 and pay just £33 a month for a chunky 30GB of data and unlimited everything else.

Not only an amazing tariff alone, once you take away the RRP of the Samsung S10e of £669 — a fantastic budget alternative to the flagship handset — you’ll only be paying £6.58 a month for this amazing monthly allowance. Simply quote TRUSTED25 at the checkout and pay just £35 upfront for your new smartphone.

Unlock your phone with the fingerprint scanner, now located on the power button at the side of the device and enter into an almost edge-to-edge experience. With its 5.8-inch Infinity-O display, including the seamless in-screen front camera, the Samsung Galaxy S10e offers a fantastic visual experience. Its Dynamic AMOLED display also amazingly adapts to look after your eyes, reducing exposure to harmful blue light.

It goes without saying the camera package also offers a quadruple threat with both a dual pixel camera front and back. Along with the camera setup, it boasts a Snapdragon 855 processor for optimal performance, as well as Wireless PowerShare so you and your friends can give each other a battery boost without reaching for an outlet.

The S10e comes Trusted Reviews Recommended with our final verdict being, “Like the iPhone XR, the Galaxy S10e takes most of the headline features from its flashier siblings and offers them in a package that’s easier on the wallet. This isn’t a cheap phone – and it’s not trying to be – but neither is it an investment in the same vein as, say, the S10 Plus.”

A great, more affordable alternative, why not reap the benefits of the £35 upfront cost with our £25 off voucher code TRUSTED25? Do the math and for 30GB a month of binge-worthy data at just £33 a month, you’ll be spending just £6.58 for what is an exceptionally generous monthly tariff.

