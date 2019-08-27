Excited to play World of Warcraft Classic? There’s a 20,000+ player queue ahead of you

After months of waiting, World of Warcraft Classic has finally launched, and fans have amassed in their thousands to access the MMORPG.

Trusted Reviews were watching as the floodgates opened earlier this morning, characters lagging about the opening area, waiting until enemies respawned to down them and earn precious experience. The race to top level is most certainly real.

Given how much hype surrounded World of Warcraft Classic, it’s surprising that everything managed to go off without a hitch, with servers yet to crash and burn under the pressure. We’re very curious to see how Classic evolves beyond its state right now, both through refinements and further updates.

However, the same cannot be said for queue times across all regions, which are approaching tens of thousands simply waiting to log into the game. If you’re one of these unfortunate souls, we’re pouring one out for you here at Trusted.

At the time of writing, players are reporting positively massive queues, a number that will likely rise once European players finish work and dive into the game later today. Having never played the original, I’m a rare exception, but it’s clear millions players have a very, very soft spot for the vanilla MMORPG.

Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft remains one of the genre’s biggest players alongside Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, both of which boast massive communities. The latest expansion, Battle for Azeroth, was seemingly met with divisive reception from fans. Here’s a snippet from our review:

‘Predictably, as is always the way with an MMO, this is very early days for Battle for Azeroth. There’s a world of promise here, and scratching the surface will quickly draw you in. I can’t imagine an active Warcraft player not buying in – but if you’ve lapsed? Well, there’s a whole new world to check out. And it’s truly gorgeous. It’s a good time to head back.’

We imagine the hype behind World of Warcraft Classic’s release will slow down soon enough, allowing players to jump into the experience without much trouble. Blizzard has said that, with the exception of a few changes, this is exactly what players saw when they logged in all those years ago.

