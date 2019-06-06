Excited for Pokemon Sword and Shield? You can now have a PokeWedding

If you’re engaged and have a burning desire to style the happiest day of your life around Pokemon, you’re in luck. The Pokemon Company has teamed up with a Japanese event company to offer officially licensed Pokeweddings.



Booking through the event company, Escrit, not only gives you access to a matched bride and groom pair of larger than life Pikachu mascots to act as ring bearers or any other role you might have in mind, but it’ll also give you an exclusive Pokemon-themed menu. If you fancy Pokeball macarons, or meals incorporating Pikachu’s lightning bolt tail, this could be one of your only options.

The big appeal here is almost definitely the mascot Pikachu characters, and the whole product seems to play into this. Take a look at the website advertising it. There’s a lot of everyone’s favourite electric rat there.

Pikachu is having a bit of a moment right now, starring in the recent Detective Pikachu movie, being a highly sought-after prize in Pokemon Go and likely an adorable part of the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. That’s in addition to his starring role in your hypothetical pokewedding.

Sure, Pokemon themed weddings flanked by giant yellow Pikachu mascots might be the weirdest game media crossover you’ve heard today, but by the standards of Japanese culture it barely moves the needle. There’s a chain of restaurants based on Kirby and outside of the DiverCity shopping mall they’re on their second giant Gundam statue.

If you do happen to want this Pikachu-affiliated wedding, you can book it on the Escrit website, providing you live in Japan or you’re happy to hustle over to Japan to tie the knot.

