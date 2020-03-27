Excited for ARM MacBooks and Macs? Multiple models could be on the way

Rumours of an ARM-based Apple MacBook have been knocking around for some time now – with reports of the release date chopping and changing. However, it now seems like the new chips could also make their way to MacBooks and Macs.

ARM-based chips offer the promise of sleeker machines with longer-lasting battery life and we’ve already seen the Surface Pro X and Lenovo Yoga C630 take a swing at it – with mixed results. Apple is now reported to be taking up the challenge, both on MacBooks and the desktop.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), Apple is planning to launch both Mac notebooks and desktops computers in 2021. It doesn’t sound like we’ll be limited in choice either, with the report saying that “several” models are planned.

The move would be an interesting one given the most renowned benefits of ARM processors are being battery life and allowing a thin and light mobile form-factor – not massively considered points of design when it comes to desktop.

Rather than on-the-go battery life, a desktop Mac would simply enjoy the improved power efficiency of ARM-based processors. For form-factor, it could mean a slimmer and more compact design for desktop Macs.

Ming-Chi Kuo did not specify the desktop Mac that would be getting this interesting refresh, whether it be the Mac Mini or iMac, which means it could be both.

The trusted tech industry analyst does cite two other key reasons for Apple if it does make the change to ARM. The change would see a 40-60% reduction in processor costs, as well as creating a larger differential between desktop Macs and Windows PCs.

Along with the new of new ARM desktops, the report also claims that Apple will make the upgrade to USB4 in 2020. Apple will apparently move to use ASMedia Technology as its exclusive supplier of the USB4 controllers for its new ARM Macs.

