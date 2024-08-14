Everything Google announced at the Pixel 9 Pro event

Google stormed through its Made By Google ’24 event in around an hour and 20 minutes, which is impressive considering everything was live. Even more impressive is that it managed to squeeze seven distinct hardware models into that time, headlined by the Pixel 9 Pro.

As well as greatly expanding its flagship smartphone line-up, Google offered more smartwatch options, and introduced a second generation of its top-end earphones.

It was very easy to miss something if you weren’t paying attention, so let’s dive back in and remind ourselves of everything Google had to announce.

An expanded Pixel line-up

Google generally offers up two new flagship Pixel phones at these announcements, but here at Made By Google ’24 there were three regular Pixel 9 devices on display.

While the Pixel 9 itself is a straight up replacement for the Pixel 8, the Pro series is now split between the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Despite its name, the latter is the direct follow-up to the Pixel 8 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro is a brand new smaller model, offering exactly the same specs as the XL in a similar-sized package to the Pixel 9.

All three phones run on Google’s new Tensor G4 chip. The smaller phones have a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch panel, and all are significantly brighter than before. New to all three is Google’s fresh flat-edged design, which does away with the iconic camera visor in favour of a wide, oval-shaped camera island.

Google is taking a leaf out of Apple’s book in introducing a new satellite SOS feature, which lets you make an emergency call with no cellular connection.

Don’t let Google’s three cup trick throw you off the scent though – this newly expanded range comes with a £100 price bump across the range. The Pixel 9 now starts from £799, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL costs £1,099. The Pixel 9 Pro comes in at the same price as last year’s larger Pixel 8 Pro on £999.

Second generation Pixel Fold

Did we say there were three Pixel 9 phones on display? Actually, there were four, but the final one in the range is a follow-up to Google’s foldable phone debut, the Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might sound like a bit of a mouthful, but its design is greatly refined over the clumsy original. It shares its chic, flat-edged look and distinct camera island with the rest of the range.

Perhaps most notable here is the Fold’s huge 8-inch internal display, which is the largest we’ve seen on any phone. This is accompanied by a 6.3-inch cover display, though it’s taller and thinner than the original. Both are much brighter than before.

Like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, it’s powered by a Tensor G4 chip.

The good news is that, unlike the rest of the Pixel 9 series, Google is holding position on pricing. The bad news is that it still starts from a hefty £1,749.

AI AI AI

All of Google’s new Pixel range will benefit from some new software tricks, even if they won’t ship with Android 15, which is coming in a few weeks.

There are two main additions: Pixel Screenshots automatically arranges and pulls text out of your screenshots. Pixel Studio lets you produce AI-generated images based on text prompts.

Google also announced the imminent rollout of Gemini Live for Gemini Advanced subscribers. This allows you have full flowing conversations with the company’s AI assistant, interrupting and changing topics on a whim. You can choose between 10 voices for your new virtual buddy.

Pixel Watch range gets bigger

Google wasn’t done with the hardware announcements. The Pixel Watch 3 doesn’t change much in terms of design, but it does finally provide a larger size option. Like most other smartwatch families, there’s now a larger 45mm option to accompany the 41mm one.

After two iterations of chunky screen bezels, the Pixel Watch 3 is finally slimming things down by 16%. There’s a resulting 10% uptick in screen space for the smaller model compared to the Pixel Watch 2, while the screen itself is getting a whole lot brighter, topping out at 2,000 nits.

There’s a new ultra wideband chip that will help with precision location in Google’s Find My Device network.

Among the many new health and fitness features – including full run analysis – perhaps the most noteworthy is the ability to detect when your pulse stops and contact emergency services. Yikes.

The Pixel Watch 3 starts from £349, which is the same as the Pixel Watch 2 launch price.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Finally, Google announced its second generation flagship earphones, the Pixel Buds Pro 2. As expected, there’s a new wingtipped design that should make the fit a little better for more people. A smaller and lighter design should also help with that.

When it comes to sound output, there are new 11mm drivers, while a new dedicated Tensor A1 chip gives ANC a big boost.

At £219, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are quite a bit more expensive than the originals, which launched for £179.