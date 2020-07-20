Everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini has concluded, having featured a small number of announcements alongside a couple of welcome surprises coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo stressed beforehand that today’s presentation would include a range of already announced games from its major partners, with plans to show first-party properties such as Mario and Zelda at a later date.

Now the 10-minute presentation has finished, we can safely say that’s exactly what we received. Some might say it was underwhelming, but given we were told to manage expectations ahead of time, it’s hard to feel annoyed. Besides, the final announcement was a big piece of personal excitement for me.

Related: Best Switch Games

It began with new downloadable content being announced for Cadence of Hyrule, the hugely addictive Crypt of the Necrodancer crossover. It will receive new characters, musical tracks and brand-new missions throughout this year, culminating in a physical release this October. You can pick up the first pack right now on the eShop.

Next up was WWE 2K Battlegrounds and Rogue Company, two-third party efforts coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. They both look pretty fun, and I can’t lie it was pretty enjoyable to watch some famous wrestlers duking it out on Switch with such happy smiles on their faces.

Finally, the Nintendo Direct Mini ended with a huge announcement from Atlus. It will be remaking Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne for Nintendo Switch, a classic and criminally underrated RPG which was originally released for PlayStation 2.

Related: Upcoming Switch Games

The remake will also be coming to PS4 with a number of new features, including a new ‘Merciful’ difficulty setting, with the original being infamous for its challenge. A concrete release date remains unconfirmed, although it will be a simultaneous worldwide launch.

After this we received a re-reveal for Shin Megami Tensei 5, which has been almost completely silent since it was originally announced back in 2017. Now, it’s back in action and set for a 2021 release. Nintendo has confirmed it will be holding similar Directs like this in the future, so keep an eye out for those.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…