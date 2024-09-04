IFA 2024 kicked off this week with more than 1800 exhibitors in attendance ready to showcase their latest tech innovations.

One company that had plenty to share this year was Acer. Acer unveiled a long list of new devices in Berlin this week, including gaming laptops, desktops and monitors, productivity devices, projectors and even a concept gaming laptop with detachable controllers.

Keep reading to discover everything Acer announced at IFA 2024.

PCs

Predator Orion 7000

First up is the Predator Orion 7000 desktop PC. This gaming PC is powered by Intel’s next-gen processors and can be configured with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. The Predator CycloneX 360 fan and CPU liquid cooler make up this PC’s cooling system, ensuring it doesn’t overheat in the middle of the action.

Laptops

Nitro V 16 and Nitro V 14

These two Nitro V laptops are aimed at casual gamers, along with students and anyone looking to stream TV and movies on their device.

These laptops marry performance and portability, with the Nitro V 16 coming with a high-resolution display and powerful internals while the Nitro V 14 has a unique pearl white chassis.

Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI

Moving onto productivity devices, the new Swift 14 AI and Swift 16 AI laptops feature premium designs and OLED displays. Both laptops are powered by Intel core Ultra processors and both are also equipped with AI capabilities.

Swift Go 14 AI

Powered by the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, the Swift Go 14 AI is a super portable laptop with a multi-day battery life.

TravelMate P6 14 AI

Speaking of portability, the TravelMate P6 14 AI is a business laptop designed to be lightweight and easy to travel with. The laptop features an Intel Core Ultra processor, a carbon fibre chassis to keep it from weighing your bag down and a host of AI tools to boost productivity and security.

Project DualPlay

Perhaps most interestingly, Acer showcased Project DualPlay at IFA 2024.

This gaming laptop concept includes detachable controllers and pop-out speakers built directly where the touchpad would typically be, enabling multiplayer play on the go.

A handheld gaming PC

Nitro Blaze 7

The Nitro Blaze 7 is Acer’s first handheld gaming PC. With its 7-inch Full HD IPS touch screen and AMD Ryzen 8840HS processor, the Nitro Blaze 7 is ideal for gaming while travelling or otherwise out and about.

Monitors

Predator XB273U F5 and XB273K V5

Acer also announced several gaming monitors, including the 27-inch Predator XB273U F5 and XB273K V5.

Both monitors boast 360Hz refresh rates, with the XB273U F5 carrying the new G-SYNC Pulsar technology for improved motion clarity and the XB273K V5 including a 4K resolution and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology.

Nitro XV240 F6, XV270 F5 and XV270U F5

Three more gaming monitors announced at IFA include the Nitro XV240 F6, XV270 F5 and XV270U F5. All three monitors deliver refresh rates up to 600Hz as well as AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

Acer and Nitro Smart Monitors

Aside from the above five gaming monitors, Acer also unveiled two productivity monitors – the Acer and Nitro Smart Monitors.

Both monitors come with WebOS built-in, making them ideal for work and entertainment without requiring a separate PC.

Tablets

Iconia X12 AMOLED

Acer didn’t forget to announce a new tablet alongside the slew of laptops and monitors. The Iconia X12 AMOLED tablet packs a 12.6-inch screen, four stereo speakers and can be paired with a stylus and detachable keyboard depending on whether you’re looking for entertainment or productivity.

Projectors

Vero PD2528ic and PD2328

Finally, Acer showcased two LED projectors at IFA this year. Part of the brand’s sustainable Vero line, the two projectors offer high performance and energy efficiency by using the latest Gen 4 LED light source and including up to 50% PCR materials in their chassis’.