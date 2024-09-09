Every device Apple discontinued after the iPhone 16 event

New iPhones, new Apple Watches and new AirPods were the order of the day at Apple’s annual September launch event. Some of the previous generations are giving way.

More often than not, new Apple devices mean the older ones are riding off into the sunset after being discontinued by Apple. Here are the devices that have disappeared from the Apple website after the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

As has become custom, Apple has dropped the top of the range Pro models from 2023 to make way for the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Apple is keeping the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus on sale. That’s somewhat surprising, considering the iPhone 15 Pro might have been handier to keep around at a slightly lower-priced gateway into Apple Intellgence features the standard ’15’ models don’t support.

iPhone 13

The 2021 iPhone 13 has also been cut from the team. No surprises here. The phone was launched in 2021 and had a good run. However, the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Plus at $599 and $699 are now the entry level mainline iPhone devices. The 2022 iPhone SE remains on sale with the iPhone SE 4 still nowhere to be seen.

Apple Watch Series 9

As has become custom, Apple has dropped the previous year’s Apple Watch model from the line-up. The Apple Watch Series 9 has been succeeded by an Apple Watch Series 10 model with a larger and thinner OLED display. Thankfully, the starting price is still £399. If you’re the proud owner of a Series 9, don’t worry, you’ll still get the new sleep apnea tracking features. The 2022 Apple Watch SE 2 has survived too as an update was not revealed this year.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3

This was expected with the launch of the two-tiered AirPods 4, which includes an option for active noise cancellation for the first time. The AirPods 2 and 3 generations, released in 2019 and 2021 have been due a refresh for a while now and have a worthy successor.

Has Fine Woven survived for now?

We were expecting the unloved vegan Fine Woven iPhone cases to be be discontinued by Apple due to their unpopularity. While no iPhone 16-era models have been announced, some new Fine Woven MagSafe wallets colours have been revealed.