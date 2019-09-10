Ever wanted to date Colonel Sanders? Now you can in this KFC dating sim

A trailer has been unveiled for an officially sanctioned KFC dating simulator, and it seems the company itself is publishing the new endeavour.

Yes, we’re being entirely serious, and the game itself looks kinda fun. Known as ‘I Love You, Colonel Sanders,’ the dating simulator is now available for free on PC via Steam.

The store page describes it as the “most delicious dating simulator ever created” which is a brave claim if you’ve delved into the genre before like I have. It’s like the Eye of Sauron, once you’ve seen it there’s no turning back.

Related: The Last of Us 2

You play as a culinary school student learning the mysterious ways of fried chicken, but who says you can’t fall in love along the way? Turns out a certain Colonel might have his eyes on you.

“Do you have what it takes to survive culinary school? Will Colonel Sanders choose you to be his business partner? Or maybe even so much more? Find out in the most finger lickin’ good dating simulator ever created—a game that KFC actually made,” reads the official description.

It will feature a diverse cast of characters such as a talking chef dog, other students and the Colonel himself overseeing all of these unusual shennigans. The designs themselves are surprisingly charming, clearly taking some inspiration from the genre while leaning into the silliness of it all.

There will even be cooking battles, secret recipes and other additional things to uncover in this licensed nightmare of a videogame. Who knows, it might actually be pretty good if it extends beyond the admittedly brilliant joke of dating the Colonel himself.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…