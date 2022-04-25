Even more leaks on the anticipated Pixel Watch

Google has filed a trademark for the name “Pixel Watch”, lending credence to the growing pile of rumours suggesting it will launch an own brand Apple Watch 7 rival in the very near future.

Google filed paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, with the trademark covering “the category of smartwatches, cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands.”

Even though there were no other details to be found about the wearable in the aforementioned paperwork, it’s nice to know the official name of Google’s first smartwatch and the fact that it definitely exists.

The Google Pixel Watch has seen multiple leaks over the last few weeks. These have ranged from new renders that showed off the watch’s potential round face and digital crown to the image purportedly showing off the tutorial for the wearable.

So it’s safe to say that people are excited about the latest Google wearable, which may be why the company officially took the leap and deiced to trademark the phrase ‘Pixel Watch’.

Up until this point, while being commonly referred to as the Pixel Watch or even the ‘Pixel Rohan’, there has been no confirmation on the name of the first-party Wear OS device.

It’s speculated that the Pixel Watch will be announced officially at Google I/O, potentially alongside the Google Pixel 6a. The event is held from Wednesday 11th to Thursday 12th of May and while it is mostly for developers to get a better look at Android 13, we expect some of the limelight to be on the new hardware products.

However, it’s also been suggested that the Pixel Watch will be merely teased at Google I/O, so we may be waiting a little longer to get our hands on the company’s first wearable.

For more updates on the Pixel Watch, make sure to check out our hub page for the wearable, which will be updated every time we find out any additional details.