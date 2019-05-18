Eurovision 2019 Live Stream: How to watch the grand final online

Eurovision 2019: Our guide has the start time, channel guide and favourites for the Eurovision Song Contest taking place in Tel Aviv this Saturday night.

Prosecco and nibbles at the ready guys, it’s time to get way too invested in the annual camp classic; the Eurovision Song Contest. With the semi-finals out of the way, we’re all set for Saturday night’s Grand Final in the Israeli capital Tel Aviv.

The UK’s interests are represented by 21-year-old Michael Rice from Hartlepool. His song Bigger Than Us could give us our first win in the competition since Katrina And The Waves swept to victory with Love Shine A Light back in 1997.

However, given the traditionally partisan voting, and the fact most of Europe is still pretty pissed at us over Brexit, we’d be surprised if young Michael brings the title back to the North East. That scepticism is also reflected in the betting odds, with poor Ricey among the outliers at 150/1.

So who are the favourites? According to Paddy Power, the Netherlands are odds-on be emerge victorious on Saturday night:

The Netherlands at 4/6

Australia at 11/2

Switzerland at 9/1

Sweden at 11/1

Italy at 16/1

Russia at 18/1

Eurovision 2019: How to watch live

As always the BBC has the rights to screen this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with Graham Norton taking on hosting duties once again.

Coverage starts at 20:00 UK time on Saturday night, with live coverage on BBC One. If you’re not close to your TV, the iPlayer is always an option and you can also watch live on the BBC website.

Here’s a link to the Eurovision iPlayer stream to get your started, while that page will also allow you to catch up on the semi-finals. The BBC also has a helpful scorecard to download for you to play along at home.

Who’s your money on for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest? Drop us a line with your tips @TrustedReviews on Twitter.