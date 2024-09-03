Europeans will soon be able to take their temperature with a Pixel phone

Google is updating its Pixel Temperature app to enable European Pixel Pro users to take a person’s temperature.

One of the most curious new hardware features of the Pixel 8 Pro, and indeed the new Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, has been the thermometer. Using the Pixel Thermometer app, it’s been possible for recent Pro users to record the temperature of objects by holding their phone up close.

This feature has been severely limited, however, as only US users have been able to take the temperature of people – easily the most (the only?) practically useful application of the technology. It seems regulators outside of the US have remained cool on the capability – until now.

Over on this official Fitbit support page (Fitbit now being owned by Google), the list of countries to support taking body temperatures on the Pixel Thermometer app has been expanded to include the EU as well as the UK. All you need is a Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL with an active SIM or eSIM issued from a network based in one of these countries.

That’s the claim, anyway. At the time of writing, I checked my own Pixel 9 Pro unit, and still only had the ‘Object temperature’ option from the main screen of the Pixel Thermometer app. Presumably an update is imminent, at which point a ‘Body temperature’ option should join it.

As the Fitbit connection suggests, this new temperature feature will allow you to hook in directly with your Fitbit account, logging any readings that you take. Once active, you’ll need to hold your Pixel phone’s camera up close to your forehead before moving it to your temple.

Our reviewer awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL a healthy 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time” for its chic new design and more tightly integrated AI features.