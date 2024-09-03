Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Europeans will soon be able to take their temperature with a Pixel phone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Google is updating its Pixel Temperature app to enable European Pixel Pro users to take a person’s temperature.

One of the most curious new hardware features of the Pixel 8 Pro, and indeed the new Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, has been the thermometer. Using the Pixel Thermometer app, it’s been possible for recent Pro users to record the temperature of objects by holding their phone up close.

This feature has been severely limited, however, as only US users have been able to take the temperature of people – easily the most (the only?) practically useful application of the technology. It seems regulators outside of the US have remained cool on the capability – until now.

Over on this official Fitbit support page (Fitbit now being owned by Google), the list of countries to support taking body temperatures on the Pixel Thermometer app has been expanded to include the EU as well as the UK. All you need is a Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL with an active SIM or eSIM issued from a network based in one of these countries.

That’s the claim, anyway. At the time of writing, I checked my own Pixel 9 Pro unit, and still only had the ‘Object temperature’ option from the main screen of the Pixel Thermometer app. Presumably an update is imminent, at which point a ‘Body temperature’ option should join it.

As the Fitbit connection suggests, this new temperature feature will allow you to hook in directly with your Fitbit account, logging any readings that you take. Once active, you’ll need to hold your Pixel phone’s camera up close to your forehead before moving it to your temple.

Our reviewer awarded the Pixel 9 Pro XL a healthy 4.5 out of 5, calling it “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time” for its chic new design and more tightly integrated AI features.

You might like…

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be closer than ever

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be closer than ever

Jon Mundy 58 mins ago
Huawei teases tri-fold foldable phone on eve of IFA 2024

Huawei teases tri-fold foldable phone on eve of IFA 2024

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Bang & Olufsen announces Beoplay H100 luxury modular headphones

Bang & Olufsen announces Beoplay H100 luxury modular headphones

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
Italian Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online for free

Italian Grand Prix 2024: How to watch F1 live on TV and online for free

Kob Monney 4 days ago
Motorola’s new Edge 50 Neo is all about affordable eye-catching design

Motorola’s new Edge 50 Neo is all about affordable eye-catching design

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
iPhone 17 Pro Max specs could pull clear of the rest of the range

iPhone 17 Pro Max specs could pull clear of the rest of the range

Jon Mundy 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words