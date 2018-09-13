Brits could once again face mobile roaming charges when travelling in the EU, in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The minister heading the UK’s exit, Dominic Raab, says there’s no guarantee the current rules call and data allowances will endure if the UK can’t figure out a deal with the bloc.

Raab says that two mobile phone operators – whom he didn’t name – had agreed to keep free data roaming. However, he said the the government plans to limit the charges that could be imposed upon UK travellers by their mobile networks to £45.

So, as well as receiving fewer Euros for their Sterling, potential costs of travel visas and additional waiting time at passport control, British holiday-makers could face with an extra forty-five quid in roaming charges on their post-vacation phone bill.

The Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union told the BBC: “No, I can’t give a cast-iron guarantee [on roaming charges].What I can say is that the government would legislate to limit the ability of roaming charges to be imposed on customers.”

Raab says the government is working to give the “reassurance that consumers need,” but said it’s possible that carriers in Europe could choose to pass roaming charges back to UK networks.

Right now, the EU mandates that mobile networks cannot charge roaming fees for customers travelling within the 28 countries. The UK leaving the EU could throw the cat amongst the cosmopolitan pigeons in this respect, and could also lead to Europeans having to pay above the odds in order to roam in the UK.

Raab advises Brits that “in the unlikely event” of a no-deal Brexit, they should “check the roaming policies of your mobile operator before you go abroad.”

