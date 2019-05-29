Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch the Europa League final for free

Arsenal and Chelsea will face off in a stadium that may or may not be in Europe tonight − because it’s Europa League final day. And best of all, everybody can tune into this one for free! Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch the Europa League final online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

This fixture has become a tricky one to predict since Jose Mourinho was taken out of the equation, and with both clubs in transition under fairly new managers, goodness knows what to expect tonight. Both sides are equally adept at looking like world beaters and schoolchildren.

Whoever you’ll be supporting, tonight’s match will hopefully be a good one. And watching the big game won’t cost you a thing.

That’s because (as has become customary) BT Sport is making the Europa League final available to stream in 4K on YouTube. If you’re a BT Sport customer, you can tune in in the usual manner, by firing up either BT Sport 2 or BT Sport 4K UHD.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, and the game will kick off at 8pm.

Here are the links you need to get started.

Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri have a win apiece in the Premier League, and the two men have also taken a fair (read: very unfair) amount of stick from their own respective fans over the course of their first season in charge.

Rumours have suggested that Sarri could leave for the vacant Juventus job after tonight’s game. The Italian has come under heavy fire despite leading a fairly ordinary Blues team to third place in the Premier League and the finals of two cup competitions in his maiden campaign in English football.

The football has certainly been pedestrian at times, but the reason Sarri was appointed in the first place was to change Chelsea’s style, which hasn’t been especially easy on the eye for quite some time.

The usual criticisms, meanwhile have been levelled at Emery by the famously fickle Arsenal, ahem, faithful.

Victory in the Europa League final would book the Gunners a spot in next season’s Champions League − a competition that Chelsea have already qualified for − and as we all know, Emery has previous in the Europa League, managing to win it three times on the bounce as the manager of Sevilla.

Sadly, one of the two clubs will have their hands on a trophy at the end of the night.