Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Eufy Video Doorbell Dual doubles up on cameras to stop package theft

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Eufy has launched the Video Doorbell Dual, a video doorbell that takes a whole new angle to package theft.

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual supplements its main front-facing 2560 x 1920 video camera with a second 1600 x 1200 downward-facing camera. The former records the face and body of any vistors, as usual, while the latter is dedicated to recording whatever’s at the foot of your front door.

This is typically where couriers (bless ’em) leave packages, which means it’s the key crime scene whenever a package is stolen. The result of placing an angled camera here is a way more comprehensive view of the area immediately outside your front door – especially as you can move that secondary camera left and right.

Eufy’s dual-camera approach manifests in the Eufy Security app as a neat split-view feed. The Video Doorbell Dual has package detection, and you’ll be notified on your phone if anyone approaches your package.

We were big fans of the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K when we reviewed it in 2020. It offers a sharp high-res picture and strong detection features with none of the tiresome subscription fees associated with other smart doorbell camera systems.

In common with the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K, the Video Doorbell Dual comes with a wireless HomeBase 2, which stores your footage on its 16GB of storage space. Also like its predecessor, the Doorbell Dual comes with a rechargeable battery, so you don’t need existing doorbell wiring to get it working.

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual will launch globally this February at a price of £229.99 / $259.99.

