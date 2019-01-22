Never Vacuum Again with this Incredible RoboVac Offer, Save £200 on an HP i5 Laptop – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. To never miss another deal, follow us @TrustedDealsUK.

Eufy RoboVac 11 – Save £63 (Today Only)

Let’s be honest – aren’t we all a bit sick of doing chores around the house? Hoping to provide some relief in that respect, robot vacuums have always seemed like a dream come true but high prices have often locked people out of buying one – but not anymore. For today only, Amazon has knocked £63 off the price of a Eufy RoboVac 11, bringing it down to just £146.99. Just think, you’ll never have to leave the sofa again.

Moss PSVR – Only £15.85

For any PSVR adopters out there, it should be obvious by now that Moss is one of the best games on the system. Taking the platforming genre and giving it a unique VR twist, Moss is unlike any game you’ve ever played. If you’ve yet to pick it up however, you might like to know that Base has the game for only £15.85 right now, saving you a swish £9.14. Get in.

Anker PowerCore 10400mAh Portable Power Bank – Just £14.99

We have Pokémon Go to blame for the proliferation of so many sub-par power banks out there, but this is not one of them. Anker’s beast of a power bank, the PowerCore, comes with a massive 10400mAh battery – enough to charge your phone at least three times over. The bank also supports fast charging, so you won’t have to wait around too long to hit that sweet 100% mark.

HP 14-ck0517sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i5 256GB SSD Laptop – Save £200

With a new school term well underway, what better time to upgrade your laptop? Currys PC World has a massive sale on right now, with one of its best offers being a huge £200 discount on this medium-spec HP laptop, packing an i5 processor and 256GB SSD for the new low price of just £399.