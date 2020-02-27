Espanyol vs Wolves − Where and when to watch today’s Europa League clash

Espanyol have a mountain to climb this evening, with their opponents Wolves already looking forward to the next round of the Europa League. The West Midlanders stuck four past the Periquitos with no reply in the first leg of this tie, which means Espanyol need to score at least four times at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat today − that’s the bare minimum − in order to have a chance. Here’s how to tune in to Espanyol vs Wolves today, no matter where you are.

Espanyol vs Wolves kick-off time

Espanyol vs Wolves is set to kick off at 5:55pm GMT, which is 6:55pm local time in Barcelona, which is where the match is being played.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 12:55pm Eastern Time or 9:55am Pacific Time.

Espanyol vs Wolves TV channel

BT has the broadcast rights to this, and Espanyol vs Wolves is being shown on BT Sport 1. You can catch the build-up from 5:15pm GMT.

How to live stream Espanyol vs Wolves − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash, either via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app. Here are the quick-links you need to get started:

BT Sport | Web

BT Sport | iOS

BT Sport | Android

If you haven’t yet signed up for BT Sport, note that it can take a few hours for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Worried that you might not be able to live stream BT Sport where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

We’ve rounded up three of the best VPNs for streaming below:

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as $4 a month and save up to $72 on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Espanyol vs Wolves − Match preview

Diogo Jota was Wolves’ hero during the home leg at Molineux, scoring a hat-trick − his second consecutive Europa League hat-trick, in fact.

But with Wolves so far ahead of their opponents coming into this evening’s game, is there a chance of complacency creeping in?

Espanyol have been impossible to read since the turn of the year. They’ve won three, lost four and drawn three of the 10 games they’ve played so far in 2020, and currently sit rock bottom of La Liga. They finished seventh last season.

If there is to be any chance of a remarkable comeback tonight, they’re going to need something special from Wu Lei.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …