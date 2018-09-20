New ESL-Certified esports rig makes it easier to join the PC gaming elite

The esports revolution continues to gather steam in the mainstream, with major television networks clamouring over the rights to broadcast the more illustrious tournaments.

However, for those aspiring esports stars who are less au fait with the technical aspects of high-end gaming, acquiring the hardware necessary to compete at the top level can be a bit of a minefield.

UK retailers Currys PC World is hoping to make that easier by selling the ESL Certified Esports PC, which has been built in association with Intel. The first ESL-branded gaming PC promises the performance necessary to handle the major competitive games, including CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, League of Legends and Hearthstone.

The ESL Certified Esports PC offers an 8GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and an unlocked 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700K processor to to do the heavy lifting. There’s also 16GB of RAM, a 2TB HDD combined with a 256 Intel NVMe SSD. Users will also benefit from Realtek Gigabit LAN internet and 2×2 AC Wi-Fi.

“This is the beginning of an exciting journey for ESL Certified Esports PC and we are delighted to be involved, bringing true esport hardware to the UK” said Nick Hayden, Head of Gaming for Currys PC World. “The ESL PC will deliver a non-compromising experience fine-tuned and benchmarked to fulfil all players ambitions.”

The rig is available exclusively from Curry’s PC World from today for £1,499. While this does offer an all-in-one solution for those seeking the easiest route; we’d advise checking out our own guide to building the best gaming rig for your buck. It’s not as hard as it sounds.

Does this approach answer your prayers for an accessible PC to transfer your gaming prowess from the bedroom to the big stage? Are you happy to see esports rigs arrive on the high street? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.