Ericsson claims there will be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by end of 2022

According to Ericsson, we can expect there to be 1 billion 5G subscriptions by the end of the year.

The Swedish telecoms giant has published its annual Ericsson Mobility Report for 2022, and the key finding is that the world will top 1 billion 5G subscriptions in 2022.

What’s more, the report goes on to claim that we’ll hit 4.4 billion 5G subscriptions in 2027, by which point 5G will account for 60 percent of global mobile network data traffic. At the time of writing, only a quarter of the world’s population has access to 5G networks, though this represents the fastest uptake of any mobile network generation.

On a regional basis, Western Europe will hit 82 percent 5G penetration by 2027, while North America will hit 90 percent. Perhaps more importantly, the huge developing market that is India will have 40% of all its subscriptions as 5G in 2027, which is quite a thing to ponder given that the region hasn’t even begun to roll 5G out at the time of writing.

Other interesting insights include the fact that global mobile network data traffic has doubled in the past two years, as more of the world relies on mobile usage.

In Internet of Things (IoT) news, so-called ‘broadband IoT’ – that’s IoT that utilises a 4G or 5G signal – has now overtaken legacy 2G and 3G networks as the predominant connection standard for such low-powered devices, with a share of 44 percent of all connections.