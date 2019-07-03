This Epson Projector is now the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday

Bring the true big screen experience to your home with a substantial £140 saving on the Epson EB-W05 WXGA 3300 Lumens Projector.

In Amazon’s deal of the day, you can pick up the powerful Epson Lumens projector at a slice of the price. Reduced by a substantial 35% discount, buy the projector before midnight tonight for £259.99, down from £399.99.

Best Epson 3300 Lumens Projector Deal Epson EB-W05 WXGA 3300 Lumens Projector - White Packing 3,300 lumens, Epson continues its triumph in producing an image 3x as bright and vibrant as any other projector manufacturers out there. With fantastic portability, use for home movie nights or that big work presentation.

Boasting a reputation for producing three times brighter colours than any other manufacturer, this particular Epson projector packs 3,300 lumens, meaning even in ambient light the whites and colours appear bright and vivid.

As a projector built both for optimal movie nights and also those career-changing presentations, the Epson EB-W05 WXGA projector therefore makes for a great choice that can adapt to any given environment without stinting on the quality of the projection. With its easy portability thrown in, setting up the EB-W05 couldn’t be easier.

Enjoy its marvellous display of up to 300-inches and bring the cinema to the comfort of your own home. Pegged to last 15 years in the event that you watch one film every day for the duration, the Epson EB-W05 WXGA projector is a worthy investment, giving you peace of mind.

Work presentation? You’ve got this. Movie night? Sit back and relax, this Epson projector has got you. Whatever you need it for, the EB-W05 has more than enough grunt behind it to tackle a range of tasks.

With a price dropped to its lowest since Black Friday, pick up today and save a whopping £140 on the Epson EB-W05 WXGA 3300 Lumens projector before the credits roll in on this fantastic deal. Just remember, the deal will disappear at midnight tonight, so if you want to be the one with a snazzy new living room centrepiece, then don’t let this banger pass you by.

