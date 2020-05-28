The company’s latest attempt to lure in new users is a biggie. From May 28 until June 6 you can download a pair of Borderland Games for free. And there’s absolutely no strings attached.

The only compromise is that you have to download it via the Epic Games Store but once that’s done – in the company’s own words – it’s yours to keep forever. It’s free to set-up an account on the store, so there’s no hidden costs there either.

Epic has been pumping out the big-name freebies at an impressive rate lately. Last week’s offering was Civilisation VI and before that you could nab Grand Theft Auto 5. Prior to these being released most of the free titles were a bit smaller, but you could often bag multiple titles at once.

This week’s freebie allows you to download both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Based on classic shoot and loot gameplay, this duo of games covers the story behind evil mastermind Handsome Jack.

There are already rumours swirling about the next free game, with some people claiming that it’s going to be Ark Survival Evolved. Epic is releasing a new freebie every Thursday, so we’ll have to wait until June 4th to find out.

Alongside the giveaway, Epic is doing a massive summer sale with some big discounts on games offered up until June 11. The company will give you a free $10 voucher to spend when you sign in to your account, and it has 50% off on some newish games like Control and Borderlands 3.

To see the full list of games – and to claim your freebie – head to the Epic Games site.

