This epic GoPro Hero 6 Black deal is the action cam steal of the summer

Looking for a tough, waterproof camera to capture the parts of your summer holiday that your smartphone can’t reach? The GoPro Hero 6 Black has just dropped to its lowest ever price in this superb Amazon Prime Day deal.

With its 13% price drop, you can now pick up the Hero 6 Black for just £270.77. Considering it originally went on sale for £499, that’s quite a bargain for an action camera that can still hold its own with today’s flagships.

GoPro Hero 6 Black – Price drop

While the Hero 6 Black has since been succeeded by the Hero 7 Black, it did mark the point when GoPro started refocusing all its energies on action cameras after a brief dabble with drones – which meant it got the GP1 processor and superb image stabilisation that laid the groundwork for HyperSmooth, the best electronic IS we’ve seen.

It’s features like those, plus its full 10-metre waterproofing without a case and ability to shoot both 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 240fps, that make the Hero 6 Black a real step up from your smartphone when it comes to shooting outdoor adventures or holidays.

That’s why the Hero 6 Black continues to ride high in our ‘best action cameras’ list, even ahead of the newer Hero 7 Silver, which has limitations like the lack of a removable battery or ProTune manual controls for wringing every last drop of video quality from the camera.

For those worried about the traditional ‘fisheye’ look of GoPros, there’s also Linear mode on the Hero 6 Black – which lets you shoot video or 12-megapixel stills without any barrel-distortion, making it a very decent rugged camera for still photos too.

In our review of the Hero 6 Black we said: “The electronic image stabilisation is so good that a gimbal is no longer as necessary.”

We concluded: “The overall image quality is also markedly improved, making the GoPro Hero 6 Black absolutely the best action camera you can buy today.” While it has since been succeeded by the £379 Hero 7 Black, at this price that statement will still hold true during Prime Day.

