This epic gaming bundle gets you Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Battlefield 5 for just £60

Amazon UK is offering a duo of blockbuster titles this Black Friday 2018 for just £60, slicing off a fraction of the normal price.
Having just launched this past week, Battlefield 5 is one of the year’s biggest and best shooters, offering a robust solo campaign and ever-expanding multiplayer options.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is equally brilliant, pushing Ubisoft’s series in an exciting new direction once again. And now, you can get both of them for just £60.
Battlefield V + Assassins Creed Odyssey - (Xbox One)
Get two of 2018's biggest blockbusters on Xbox One for just a fraction of the price. What a Black Friday bargain from Amazon UK.
Normally retailing for £49.99 each, if you act now you’ll make a generous saving of £40, and we imagine this deal won’t be around for very long.
Each of them also take great advantage of PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, displaying an impressive 4K image while also busting out gorgeous examples of high-dynamic range gaming.
Here’s a quick snippet from Jake Tucker’s 8/10 review: ‘Battlefield 5 is a good game, but not a great one.’
‘The multiplayer can be great fun when you find the right server, and the single player shines a light on parts of World War 2 that aren’t in the public consciousness.
However, the stripped back multiplayer and several of the same old problems mean that I’m wishing that this particularly war had perhaps changed a little more.’
Also earning 8/10, here’s what we thought of the absolutely massive Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: This is another accomplished entry in the long-running open world series. By expanding upon the blueprint established by Origins, Ubisoft has crafted an experience that feels brave, huge and utterly gargantuan.’
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.